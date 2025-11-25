Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan: PM Modi Arrives In Ayodhya, To Hoist Sacred Saffron Flag On Temple Shikhar On Abhijit Muhurat Of Ram-Sita Vivah Panchami

Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to ceremonially hoist the sacred Saffron Flag on the Shikhar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. This day marks a momentous occasion in the nation’s socio-cultural and spiritual landscape.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir. At around 11 AM, PM Modi will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, PM Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union. This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple’s architectural diversity.

