Ayodhya: The success and the all-inclusiveness nature of the grand Ram Mandir opening has sent the INDI alliance leaders into a tizzy. The sole basis of Opposition parties skipping the 'Pran Pratishtha' event was based on it being a "BJP-RSS event." However, the whole theory of the mega opening in Ayodhya being a "political event" has been debunked. From New York's Times Square to Paris' Eiffel Tower, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir has brought millions of Indians together.

The Opposition's biggest fear of majority of Hindus coming together has turned into a reality. Despite floating several narratives like comparing Sanatan Dharma to "dengue" and standing opposed to Ram Mandir being built on "disputed land" even after a detailed 2019 Supreme Court judgement, the massive public participation across the country and the world has ruined the Opposition's plot.

That the INDI alliance is nervous is now palpable. Consider this, Rahul Gandhi has downplayed yesterday's Pran Pratishtha event, calling it a "BJP/RSS programme."Speaking at a press conference today, Gandhi claimed that there is no 'Ram Lehar' in the country. As half a million devotees visited Ram Mandir on Day 1, the question, now, arises, are all these people from BJP/RSS? In the coming days, Ayodhya is expected to experience a massive surge in the footfall of devotees – with many reports claiming that on an average one lakh devotees are expected to visit Ram Mandir in day. Thus, Rahul Gandhi's ‘Ram Leher’ argument falls flat.



Doing the unthinkable, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on X, “Congress worships Gandhi's Ram, not BJP's. We are devotees of Lord Ram as mentioned by Mahatma Gandhi.” Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar tried to wedge a divide between Hindus, calling one class as ‘BJP Hindu’ and another class as ‘Sanatani Hindu.’ RJD MP Manoj Jha even went to the extent of training guns at PM Modi over “distorting the evidence of history.” Jha was in a constant state of denial abouCallt the inclusivity of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event, even after there were widespread celebrations across the country. Whether it was Langar being organised in Delhi or 10,000 oil lamps being lit in Mumbai, January 22 saw people from all communities coming together to celebrate the event.



Calling it a “gimmic show,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the Babri Masjid demolition. “My RELIGION has not taught me to accept and embrace a place of worship, whether it be a MANDIR, MASJID, CHURCH or GURUDWARA, which has been built over HATRED, VIOLENCE and the dead bodies of innocents. Period!” Mamata's nephew Abhishek wrote on social media. What they are forgetting are how the Noorani mosque and the Jamia Masjid among others held a special pooja. From lighting diyas and singing in praise of Lord Ram in Prayagraj's St Sophia college to Hindus and Muslims celebrating in Karnataka's Hunasikatti mosque, there were plenty of instances of bonding and unity across communities.

With examples of harmony aplenty, the INDI alliance's false narrative and propaganda has yet again been exposed. The INDI alliance didn't just stop at boycotting – they went a step ahead to defame and spread hate on a day when the whole country ended its 500-year-long wait and came together to celebrate Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha.

