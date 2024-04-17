LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 17th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: 'Like Crores of Indians,' PM Modi Watches Surya Tilak During Poll Campaign

Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Ayodhya witnessed the grand 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami 2024. This year marks first Ram Navami at Ayodhya temple since the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: 'Like Crores of Indians,' PM Modi Watches Surya Tilak During Poll Campaign | Image: X
'Like Crores of Indians'...: PM Modi Watches 'Surya Tilak' After Election Campaing in Assam
Matter of Immense Happiness: Nitin Gadkari
'Witness This Wonderful Moment,' PM Modi Shares Surya Tilak Video
1: 57 IST, April 17th 2024

“After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory,” said PM Modi. 

Image

 

1: 16 IST, April 17th 2024

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari says "This is a matter of immense happiness for the entire country that the Ram temple has been constructed on the birthplace of Lord Ram. Today we are celebrating Ram Navami across the country. Lord Ram is a symbol of our history and culture...Today, with Lord Ram's blessing, we have taken the resolve to establish Ram Rajya..."

Advertisement
12: 34 IST, April 17th 2024
12: 06 IST, April 17th 2024

Manish Tripathi, who designed the special outfit for Ram Lalla, said, "First of all, I would like to wish everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today’s outfit of Ram Lalla is specially designed. We have used ‘pitambar’ (yellow robe), as well as khadi and handloom to make the outfit. The symbols of the ‘Vaishno’ sect have been used in the making of the dress. Gold and silver threads have been used in the dress.”

Advertisement
12: 04 IST, April 17th 2024
11: 56 IST, April 17th 2024

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says "On this festival of Ram Navami, I extend my best wishes to all the people of the state and the biggest thing is that our Ram Lalla, who was in a tent for 500 years, this time his divine temple has been built and our Ram Lalla is seated in it. This is the first Ram Navami after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya..."


 

Advertisement
11: 09 IST, April 17th 2024

Arun Yogiraj, the Ram Lalla idol sculptor, arrived at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with his family to attend the celebrations of Ram Navami on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Arun expressed his happiness and said that he was anxiously waiting for the Ram Navami celebration.

11: 08 IST, April 17th 2024

West Bengal: 'Shobha Yatra' being taken out by TMC leaders and workers in Howrah on the occasion of Ram Navami. 


 

Advertisement
10: 25 IST, April 17th 2024

Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Ram on the occasion of Rama Navami all across the country on Wednesday.

  • Hanuman Temple, Patna, Bihar
  • Mansa Devi Temple, Haryana's Panchkula

 

9: 01 IST, April 17th 2024

On Ram Navami celebrations at Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, says, "...Chappan Bhog offered to Ram Lalla. Complete arrangements have been made. Today is Ram Navami's fair. Devotees are offering prayers and everything is special today..."

Advertisement
9: 00 IST, April 17th 2024

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen."


 

8: 52 IST, April 17th 2024

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, a large number of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple, “exhibiting a vibrant demonstration of faith and celebration.” 

Advertisement
8: 51 IST, April 17th 2024

“Divya Abhisheka of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, on the pious ocassion of Shri Ram Navami,” said the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. 

Image


 

Published April 17th, 2024 at 08:53 IST