Updated April 17th, 2024 at 13:57 IST
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: 'Like Crores of Indians,' PM Modi Watches Surya Tilak During Poll Campaign
Ram Navami 2024 LIVE: Ayodhya witnessed the grand 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami 2024. This year marks first Ram Navami at Ayodhya temple since the consecration ceremony on January 22.
- India
- 3 min read
1: 57 IST, April 17th 2024
“After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory,” said PM Modi.
1: 16 IST, April 17th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari says "This is a matter of immense happiness for the entire country that the Ram temple has been constructed on the birthplace of Lord Ram. Today we are celebrating Ram Navami across the country. Lord Ram is a symbol of our history and culture...Today, with Lord Ram's blessing, we have taken the resolve to establish Ram Rajya..."
12: 04 IST, April 17th 2024
11: 56 IST, April 17th 2024
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says "On this festival of Ram Navami, I extend my best wishes to all the people of the state and the biggest thing is that our Ram Lalla, who was in a tent for 500 years, this time his divine temple has been built and our Ram Lalla is seated in it. This is the first Ram Navami after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya..."
11: 09 IST, April 17th 2024
Arun Yogiraj, the Ram Lalla idol sculptor, arrived at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with his family to attend the celebrations of Ram Navami on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Arun expressed his happiness and said that he was anxiously waiting for the Ram Navami celebration.
8: 51 IST, April 17th 2024
“Divya Abhisheka of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, on the pious ocassion of Shri Ram Navami,” said the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 08:53 IST