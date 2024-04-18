Advertisement

Bengal Ram Navami Violence: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ‘provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants,’ triggering widespread violence on Ram Navami in the state.

He alleged that attack on Hindus during their festival has become a regular affair in the state.

Several incidents of violence were reported on Ram Navami in the state of West Bengal. In Murshidabad and Saktipur, stones were pelted and bombs were hurled on Ram Navami proceession, leading to clashes between two communities.

The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the Law enforcement Agency won't act against them as their hands have been… pic.twitter.com/HXwJvP4Pdx — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB)

Taking to X, Adhikari shared the letter addressed to Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, where he apprised his excellency regarding the attacks on the processions taken out on the ocassion of Ram Navami on April 17 and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the ‘failing Law and Order Situation’, as well as getting the incidents investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the Law enforcement Agency won't act against them as their hands have been tied due to CM's public stance on Ram Navami; a day, which according to her, ‘Is a day for Rioting’,” said Suvendu.

He also posted a video along with the letter where CM Banerjee can be heard addressing a public gathering. She said, “You people will be in trouble. I am saying this to my brothers and sisters…If you find them engaging in sloganeering on… 17th (April - Ram Navami), it is the day they do Rioting. (as per the subtitles of the video posted by Adhikari)."

Adhikari alleged that law and order situation took back seat in Bengal despite the order of Calcutta High Court allowing processions on Ram Navami with certain restrictions.

