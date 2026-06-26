₹7 Cr Embezzled, Who's The Whistleblower, Key Resignations: All You Need To Know About Ram Temple Donation Row

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: In a significant development, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra have resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The resignations came hours after an FIR was registered in the case, marking a major escalation in the row that has sparked political debate over public faith and temple offerings.

What is the Ram Temple Donation Row?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust manages the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated in January 2024 following a landmark Supreme Court verdict. The temple receives substantial voluntary donations and offerings from devotees across India and abroad, seen as sacred contributions tied to deep religious sentiment.

The current controversy revolves around claims of large-scale embezzlement of these funds. What began as allegations by an opposition leader quickly gained momentum with the Trust’s own request for an SIT probe, indicating internal concern over the integrity of the donations. The swift registration of the FIR and the resignations of senior trust functionaries underscore the seriousness with which authorities and the Trust are treating the matter.

How the Controversy Became Public

The issue surfaced following allegations by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey. He claimed that donations worth between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore received at the Ram Temple had been misappropriated. In response, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested a probe. Acting swiftly, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to investigate the alleged scam involving offerings made at the temple.

Advertisement

The SIT’s preliminary findings led to the registration of an FIR, triggering further action including the high-profile resignations.

Details of the FIR and Accused

The FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Advertisement

--Section 306 (abetment of suicide)

--Sections 316(5), 317(4), and 317(5) (related to criminal breach of trust and misappropriation)

--Sections 61 and 3(5) (general provisions for criminal conspiracy and common intention)

Those named in the FIR include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others. The case pertains to the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Government and CM’s Response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue strongly while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 106 development projects worth over ₹456 crore in Deoria. He lashed out at the opposition, accusing them of politicising the matter for gains after having opposed the temple’s construction for years.

“Those who had opposed the temple construction were now raising the issue for political gain,” the CM said. He emphasised the government’s “zero-tolerance” policy against anyone attempting to hurt public faith.

Adityanath highlighted the contrast: “One side used to say that Lord Ram doesn’t even exist... They kept fighting the case in court... and the other side is the one that would wield sticks and fire bullets at those chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ Those who would fire bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram’s name are now saying that there has been tampering with faith.”

He appealed to all parties not to test the patience of Ram devotees. “If there are no facts or evidence, then stop the accusations... and if there is evidence, then present it before the SIT. The government is proceeding with the action as per the SIT’s recommendations,” he added. The CM reiterated that the absolute truth would be brought to light and urged cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Stance

Vishva Hindu Parishad's International President Alok Kumar stated on Friday that he is satisfied with the progress of the investigation regarding the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He noted that the timely formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the subsequent registration of an FIR against the accused demonstrate a transparent and swift response to the allegations.

Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar addressed the swift action taken by the temple trust, emphasising that the authorities acted promptly as soon as the names of the individuals involved were identified.

He said, “I am satisfied that immediately after the allegations were made, a demand was raised for the formation of an SIT, which was done by the Trust itself. The day names of the accused were known, and an FIR was registered against them.”

Current Status

This case has now become a flashpoint, with the ruling dispensation framing it as a test of public faith that must be addressed transparently, while the opposition sees it as an opportunity to question the management of the high-profile temple project.