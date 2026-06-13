Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Trust Seeks SIT As SOG Detains Employee, Recovers Rs 10 Lakh Cash Found Hidden In Cow Dung

Ayodhya: Allegations of donation embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have intensified, leading the Trust to appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Trust has formally requested a dedicated SIT to probe the matter, given the gravity of the claims. In parallel, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained temple employee Luv Kush Mishra and started questioning him over his role in counting offerings.

According to sources, the police recovered around Rs 10 lakh in cash from Luv Kush Mishra’s residence during the search. As per reports, the young man, who lives in Meenapur Fagouli village in the Shujaganj area of Rudauli, was responsible for tallying donations received at the shrine. The police officials reported that part of the money was found in a cupboard, while the remainder was concealed beneath a pile of cow dung. The source of the recovered cash is still under investigation and the police have not drawn any final conclusions.

In the meantime, another employee linked to the donation counting has also been detained and questioned on suspicion. The police said that both men were tasked with counting offerings and related duties. Despite drawing a monthly salary of only Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000, their assets have grown sharply in recent months, which caught the attention of the police. Reports suggested that one employee bought land worth around Rs 1.5 crore, while the other purchased a plot valued at about Rs 40 lakh.

Father Defends Son, Cites Mortgage For House Construction

On the other hand, Luv Kush Mishra’s father, Bachchu Lal, has defended his son and maintained his innocence. He acknowledged that the investigation team seized Rs 10 lakh from their home, but insisted his son has no connection with a house being built in Faizabad. According to Bachchu Lal, he mortgaged his agricultural land to fund the construction. “My son is innocent,” he said to reporters, attempting to separate the recovered cash from the property.

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The villagers also said that the search party comprised 6 people, including 2 uniformed police officers and 4 in civilian clothes. The residents claimed that cash was taken from a cupboard and other spots inside the house. Further, various thoughts are brewing in Meenapur Fagouli that Luv Kush Mishra’s financial condition changed noticeably after he secured employment at the temple.

Forensic And SIT Probe Ahead

A senior official stated that the police are now focusing on tracing the origin of the recovered funds, with the Trust pushing for an SIT and the SOG already in action, and examining the recent property purchases by both employees. The case has put the temple’s internal donation-handling process under scrutiny, and the officials are expected to release further findings once the forensic and financial checks are complete.

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