'Ramayana Trail' Package, Srilankan Airlines Initiative Eyes on Indian Tourists

New Delhi: SriLankan Airlines sees India as a key market with immense growth opportunities and plans to expand its flight services to the country while boosting tourism. A key initiative in this effort is the launch of the Ramayana Trail package.

Richard Nuttall, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, spoke at the launch of 'The Ramayana Trail' event at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Delhi. The initiative is designed to attract more tourists from India and offer a new experience for travelers.

The initiative includes places where Lord Rama, Sita, and Hanuman's adventures unraveled in Sri Lanka.

What does the trail package unveils?

The Ramayana Trail guides visitors to 20 important sites in Sri Lanka, each intricately connected to the Ramayana narrative.

The Ramayana Trail package provides travelers the opportunity to explore iconic sites like the Seetha Amman Temple, where Sita is believed to have prayed during her captivity, and Rumassala Hill, where Hanuman is said to have dropped a piece of the Himalayas. These locations, along with others on the trail, offer visitors a chance to connect with their spiritual roots and immerse themselves in Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage.

Seetha Amman Temple, Image source: X/ screengrab

Flight operations

SriLankan Airlines currently operates 88 weekly flights to nine Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Trichy, and Madurai.

The airline views India as a region with "enormous growth and opportunities," Nuttall said.

It aims to expand its presence by increasing flight frequencies and offering more convenient timings. Additionally, the airline is exploring the possibility of adding more destinations in India in the future.

Indians boosting Srilankan tourism

Nuttall mentioned that approximately 20 percent of tourists visiting Sri Lanka are from India. Despite challenges, tourism is experiencing significant growth, exceeding pre-COVID levels. Efforts are being made to rejuvenate Indian tourism and encourage travelers to explore destinations beyond popular spots like Colombo and Kandy.

“We are pleased to make a grand comeback in the India market with this exclusive range of Ramayana Trail excursions, which is guaranteed to inspire travellers to explore destination Sri Lanka like never before. India is our single largest market in terms of the number of cities connected and flight frequencies. We are certain that this endeavour will further strengthen our future expansion strategies while portraying Sri Lanka as a destination that is closely connected to their devotion and culture.” Nuttall added.