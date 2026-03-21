Ramdas Athawale's Party To Contest Polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam; Support BJP in Bengal

New Delhi: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) President Ramdas Athawale on Saturday announced that the party will contest assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, while offering support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in West Bengal.

Maharashtra-based RPI(A), Athwale said that they have decided to contest on 25-30 seats in Tamil Nadu, 10-12 seats in Kerala, and 15-20 seats in Assam.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Athawale said, “RPI has decided to contest 25-30 seats in Tamil Nadu, 10-12 seats in Kerala, and 15-20 seats in Assam. We are still discussing West Bengal. We want to defeat Mamata Banerjee there, so we have to avoid splitting of votes. RPI is thinking of supporting the BJP, but it has yet to be announced. We will be contesting the election in 3 states out of 5, and maybe we will support the BJP for the remaining two states. NDA will make every effort to win in all five states.”

RPI(A) currently has no seats in the Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha, and Athawale himself is the only party representative in the Upper House of the Parliament.

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The Union Minister said that the party is not fielding a candidate in West Bengal to avoid splitting of votes with the BJP.

On March 15, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9.

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Polling for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29.

Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase.