Rampur Lawyer Shot Dead in Broad Daylight
A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.
Rampur: A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim was killed by a man during an altercation at the Rampur District Panchayat office.
The victim has been identified as Farooq. It is being reported that Farooq's wife worked at the district panchayat office and he had gone to visit her there when he got into an argument with a clerk named Asghar Ali. A gunfire took place during the altercation when Farooq was killed.
Developing…
