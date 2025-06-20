Rampur Shocker: Man Elopes With Son’s Fiancée, Returns After Marrying Her; Gets Banished From Village

Rampur: A drastic twist of events unfolded in Rampur where a father eloped with his son's fiancée under the pretext of taking her to a doctor. Reportedly, the 55-year-old man, identified as Shakeel, had developed feelings for the to-be daughter-in-law.

The incident has staggered the family and community members. This episode is similar to where a woman ran away with her to-be son-in-law in Aligarh in April this year.

Fell In Love During Frequent Visits

Shakeel apparently fell in love with his son's fiancée during frequent visits to her house and the relationship soon developed into a romantic affair between the two.

A few days ago under the pretext of taking her to a doctor, the man took her away in his car and did not return for two days. He kept making excuses to the girl's family asking about her whereabouts. Any similar inquiries from his family met the same fate.

Later, on a fateful day, he returned home after marrying his affair partner (his son's fiancée).

A physical fight erupted in the house between the father and son and Shakeel's wife and affair partner. After a violent escalation of the conflict, it was alleviated by the local community.

According to reports on the matter, a village panchayat was convened to resolve the issue, which banished the man and his new wife from the village. They are now living elsewhere.

Family Was Aware Of The Affair?

Reports also suggest that the to-be daughter-in-law from Azim Nagar was selected by Shakeel, who had set up his minor son's marriage with the girl regardless of family objections.