Ranchi RSS Office Petrol Bomb Attack: ‘Disclose Names of Arrested Accused,’ VHP Tells Police

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday urged Jharkhand Police to immediately reveal the identities of the two individuals arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on an RSS office in Ranchi, and called for a thorough investigation into possible political motivations behind the incident.

The demand comes a day after police arrested two persons for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi on Wednesday morning. No major casualties or injuries were reported in the attack, though the incident has sparked concerns over targeted violence against the organisation.

In a strongly worded statement, the VHP, a prominent RSS affiliate, pressed authorities to make the names and backgrounds of the arrested accused public without delay. The organisation also sought a detailed probe to determine whether the attack was influenced by the Congress party's alleged "anti-RSS sentiment."

The VHP reportedly believes that the people of the nation have the right to know who is behind such attacks on a nationalist organisation like the RSS. The organisation emphasised the need for transparency to maintain public trust in the investigation.

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