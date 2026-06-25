Rang Pallav 3.0 Lights Up NSD: Children from Margins Find Their Voice Through Theatre

New Delhi: In the heart of the National School of Drama (NSD), the stage came alive not with seasoned actors but with the raw energy, laughter, and unfiltered emotions of nearly 300 children from India’s remotest corners. Rang Pallav 3.0, the third edition of the National Children’s Theatre Festival, concluded on June 22, 2026, after two days of vibrant performances that celebrated the transformative power of theatre for young voices often unheard.

Organised by NSD in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its CSR initiatives, the festival marked the grand culmination of a month-long national theatre outreach. Eight original children’s productions from seven states--Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Punjab--showcased stories rooted in local realities, dreams, and aspirations. The participants, largely from marginalised, rural, and tribal communities, spent weeks in intensive workshops before stepping onto the prestigious Abhimanch Auditorium stage.

The journey began on June 21 with Shanti Ki Pukar from Rajghat (Delhi), The Missile Man from Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Hatao Aaba-Aaba from Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), and Shabari Ke Ram from Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh). The second day featured Bhootnagari from Najafgarh (Delhi), Mo Saanga from Keonjhar (Odisha), Deep Daan from Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), and Pyar Satkar from Ferozpur (Punjab). Each play, shaped by dedicated workshop directors and assistant directors, reflected themes of peace, heroism, environmental awareness, cultural pride, and social harmony.

Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, National School of Drama, captured the essence in his address: “This initiative offers a powerful opportunity for children from marginalised, rural and tribal communities. For them, this platform is not just a performance space but a new beginning to build an identity, develop self-confidence and express their emotions.”

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He emphasised how theatre builds essential values--teamwork, communication, and discipline--while nurturing responsible citizens. Tripathy further outlined NSD’s broader commitment, including teacher training in Jammu and Kashmir, workshops in remand homes, and programmes in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, all aimed at holistic development for a “Viksit Bharat.”

Indian Oil’s involvement underscored the corporate push for inclusive cultural education. Bibhuti Ranjan Pradhan, Executive Director (Coordination & CSR), IOCL, who was Chief Guest on the inaugural day, said: “This initiative is not merely a cultural programme but a platform that nurtures imagination and self-expression among children. What began in Delhi has now expanded across seven states, touching the lives of children from diverse backgrounds. IndianOil is proud to be associated with this journey.”

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Rashmi Govil, Director (Human Resources), IOCL, who graced the concluding ceremony, added: “The Rang Pallav Children’s Theatre Festival, which began in Delhi, has now expanded to eight locations across the country... When the future of the country connects with the mirror of society, it contributes meaningfully to nation-building.”

Noted casting director Shri Mukesh Chhabra, Guest of Honour on day one and a former NSD Theatre in Education member, expressed delight at the scale. He recalled that only eight summer workshops operated during his earlier tenure and praised NSD’s expansion to over 100 children’s groups nationwide. Chhabra pledged that for future casting needs involving children, he would turn first to NSD’s talent pool rather than scattered searches.

On the concluding day, acclaimed actor Adil Hussain reflected deeply on the medium: “There is no denying that theatre is a powerful medium that helps participants understand human civilisation and society more closely. Our conventional education system largely equips us with survival and livelihood skills, but offers limited opportunities for deeper self-exploration.”

Since its launch, Rang Pallav has benefited over 1,000 schoolchildren through NSD’s Project Monitoring Unit. The festival also witnessed the launch of the 30th and 31st editions of Raj Bhasha Manjusha, NSD’s in-house Hindi magazine, and the book Oh God Tussi Great Ho, a collection of four children’s plays by veteran practitioner Akhilesh Khanna.