Rani Kapur Moves Delhi HC To Scrap ‘Fraudulent’ Family Trust, Alleges Forgery By Son Sunjay & Daughter-In-Law Priya Sachdev

New Delhi: The Rs 30,000-crore inheritance battle in the Kapur family has taken a dramatic turn with 80-year-old Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, moving the Delhi High Court seeking to scrap the Rani Kapur (RK) Family Trust, alleging it was fraudulently created through forgery and manipulation by her late son and his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

In a fresh civil suit filed before the High Court, Rani Kapur has challenged the very validity of the trust, created in her own name, claiming it was used as a tool to divest her of her entire estate and strip her of control over the Sona Group of companies.

Calling the trust “illegal, void and fraudulent”, Rani Kapur has accused Priya Sachdev of being the “chief mastermind” behind an alleged conspiracy that, she claims, culminated in her dispossession from family assets worth tens of thousands of crores.

‘Exploited After Stroke, Made To Sign Blank Papers’

According to the suit, the alleged fraud dates back to 2017, after Rani Kapur suffered a stroke. She has claimed that her physical dependence was exploited by her late son Sunjay Kapur and Priya Kapur, who allegedly induced her to sign documents, sometimes even blank papers, under the guise of routine administrative requirements.

The plea alleges that a “complex web of illegal transactions” was orchestrated to transfer all her assets into the RK Family Trust without her informed consent.

“It is submitted that by means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the Defendant Nos. 1 [Priya Kapur] to 9 in an unfortunate collusion with the Plaintiff’s now deceased son, Late Mr. Sunjay Kapur, all the Plaintiff’s assets vest in one fraudulent Trust titled - RK Family Trust, without her knowledge. The entire fraud perpetrated upon the Plaintiff has only now been discovered post the demise of her Late Son, who also passed away under mysterious circumstances, on 12.06.2025, and the series of events that have unfolded immediately thereafter,” the suit states.

The suit alleges that immediately following Sunjay Kapur’s demise, Priya Kapur engaged in “mala fide and illegal acts” to consolidate control over key Sona Group companies without informing or consulting Rani Kapur.

Rani Kapur has claimed that Priya Kapur acted with undue haste during the 13-day mourning period following Sunjay Kapur’s death to take charge of corporate entities and trusts linked to the Sona Group.

The suit describes these actions as a calculated move to “usurp control” while the family was in mourning.

The suit claims that Priya’s actions during this period were aimed at sidelining Rani Kapur and excluding her from decision-making related to the family business and estate.

Permanent Injunction Sought

Rani Kapur has sought a permanent injunction restraining Priya Kapur and other defendants from acting on behalf of, or deriving any benefit from, the RK Family Trust. She has also sought to prevent them from dealing with or alienating any family assets.

The suit names 23 defendants, including Priya Kapur and seven grandchildren. Among the grandchildren named are two children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who was previously married to Sunjay Kapur, adding another layer of complexity to the already tangled family dispute.

A Long-Running Family Feud

The Kapur family estate battle has been simmering for years, with multiple legal and corporate disputes following Sunjay Kapur’s death. Sunjay Kapur, a prominent industrialist and chairman of the Sona Group, was at the centre of succession and control issues involving trusts, shareholding patterns and boardroom decisions.

Earlier reports had highlighted tensions between Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur over management control and asset ownership. The latest suit now squarely brings those disputes before the Delhi High Court, with serious allegations of forgery, coercion and conspiracy.