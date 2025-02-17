Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Face Another FIR Over Filthy Remarks On India's Got Latent Show

Jaipur: A new FIR has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for their remarks on the show India's Got Latent in Jaipur. The Jai Rajputana Sangh in Jaipur filed the case against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, and others. The Jaipur police registered the FIR based on the complaint.

According to the information, the case has been transferred to Khar police station, as the incident falls within its jurisdiction. The Khar police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter. The case filed in Jaipur is the third case against Allahbadia and others.

Earlier FIRs were filed with the Assam Police in Guwahati Cyber and Maharashtra Cyber units.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Cyber unit summoned Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the obscene remarks made during the India Got Latent show. This is the second time Allahbadia has been summoned, as he failed to appear before the police earlier.