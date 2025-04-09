Rape and Murder Convict Ram Rahim Walks Free Once Again With 21-Day Parole, 13th Since 2017

Updated April 9th 2025, 09:12 IST
New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in multiple serious crimes including rape and murder, has been granted a 21-day parole by the Haryana government—his 13th temporary release since his conviction in 2017.
Currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his female followers, Ram Rahim’s repeated releases have sparked criticism due to their frequency and timing.
This latest furlough follows a pattern that has raised questions in political and public circles.
Earlier this year, he was granted a 30-day parole in January, just before the Delhi assembly elections.
During that period, he returned to the sect's headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, marking his first visit to the Dera premises since his conviction. Previously, he would spend his parole in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
On reaching Sirsa, Ram Rahim posted a video requesting followers not to visit him, though police confirmed his arrival at the ashram. His parole releases in 2022, 2023, and 2024 have often coincided with elections in Haryana and Punjab, fueling allegations of political convenience.
In addition to the rape conviction, he was sentenced to life in two separate murder cases—one involving journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and another related to former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. While the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted him in the Ranjit Singh case in May 2024, the CBI has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.
