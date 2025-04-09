sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rape and Murder Convict Ram Rahim Walks Free Once Again With 21-Day Parole, 13th Since 2017

Updated April 9th 2025, 09:12 IST

Rape and Murder Convict Ram Rahim Walks Free Once Again With 21-Day Parole, 13th Since 2017

Currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping his female followers, Ram Rahim’s repeated releases have sparked criticism due to their frequency and timing.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
Rape and Murder Convict Ram Rahim Walks Free Once Again With 21-Day Parole, 13th Since 2017
Rape and Murder Convict Ram Rahim Walks Free Once Again With 21-Day Parole, 13th Since 2017 | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in multiple serious crimes including rape and murder, has been granted a 21-day parole by the Haryana government—his 13th temporary release since his conviction in 2017.

Currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his female followers, Ram Rahim’s repeated releases have sparked criticism due to their frequency and timing.

Also read | Dera Chief Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole Again Ahead Of Delhi Polls

This latest furlough follows a pattern that has raised questions in political and public circles.

Earlier this year, he was granted a 30-day parole in January, just before the Delhi assembly elections.

During that period, he returned to the sect's headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, marking his first visit to the Dera premises since his conviction. Previously, he would spend his parole in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out of Jail on 30-Day Parole

On reaching Sirsa, Ram Rahim posted a video requesting followers not to visit him, though police confirmed his arrival at the ashram. His parole releases in 2022, 2023, and 2024 have often coincided with elections in Haryana and Punjab, fueling allegations of political convenience.

In addition to the rape conviction, he was sentenced to life in two separate murder cases—one involving journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and another related to former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. While the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted him in the Ranjit Singh case in May 2024, the CBI has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 9th 2025, 09:12 IST