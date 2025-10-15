Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan: Stage Set For Bharat's Biggest Event Today

Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan 2025: Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan 2025: The stage is once again set for Bharat’s biggest event, ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan 2025’, on Bharat’s biggest news channel, Republic Bharat. The flagship event themed ‘Shaktishali Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be held all day on October 15. The forum promises to bring together a diverse array of dignitaries from the realms of politics, art, and business.

The ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’, which will be held at Republic Media Network’s headquarters in Noida, serves as a forum for influential people to engage in meaningful discussions on issues pertinent to the nation's growth and development.

At Bharat's most prominent event, guests and dignitaries will be asked pertinent questions on matters directly impacting the common people.

By bringing together thought leaders from various fields, this conclave is set to foster a spirit of collaboration and collective responsibility.

Live Streaming

The event will be live-streamed on Republic Bharat's TV channel. So, tune in to the Republic Bharat channel at 9.30 am for a live broadcast of the event, available on both TV and mobile devices. The summit will also be livestreamed across all our social media platforms.

Who To Expect

A host of esteemed guests have confirmed their participation, including:

Padma Shri Malini Awasthi: Folk Singer Prashant Kishore: Founder, Jan Suraj Party Bhushan Kumar aka Banrakas: Actor (Panchayat) Sudhanshu Trivedi: BJP leader KC Tyagi: JDU leader Pawan Verma: JDU leader Mrityunjay Tiwari: RJD leader Vinay Arya: General Secretary, Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Ashish Bhutani: CEO, Bhutani Group Kanhaiya Mittal: Bhajan Singer Jagat Prakash Nadda: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Manohar Lal Khattar: Union Minister of Urban Development and Housing Pravesh Verma: Delhi Minister and BJP Leader Dr Krishna Gopal: Co-General Secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ashish Kumar Chauhan: MD & CEO, NSE Baba Bageshwar: Kathavachak Harsh Sanghvi: Gujarat's Home Minister Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Saraswati Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare Ada Sharma: Actress Tejashwi Yadav: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Senior RJD leader

About ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’

The ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ is a celebration of the nation-first ideals that have shaped India's journey. By bringing together influential voices from various fields, this conclave is to inspire a new generation of leaders and citizens to work towards a stronger, more prosperous India.

These partners played a crucial role in making the ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ a success, and we thank them for this.

Co-Presented By:

Reliance Digital- Personalising Technology, and Canara Bank - Together We Can

Driven by: Mahindra ScorpioN: ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’

Prayer Partner: Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti- The Fragrance of India

Associate Partner: Bhutani Infra- Inspired by Innovation

Exchange Partner: National Stock Exchange- Enabling a billion Dreams

Payments Partner: BHIM- Bharat Ka Apna Payments App. Sabse Bharosemand aur Surakshit!

State Partners:

Government of Uttar Pradesh

Government of Maharashtra

Government of Chhattisgarh

Government of Uttarakhand

Government of Haryana

Government of Tripura

Education Partner: Parul University - Vadodara, Gujarat.

Beverage Partner: Campa Energy - Energy ka blast, Super fast.

Where and how to watch Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan:

R. Bharat Live TV - https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv

R. Bharat Website - https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv

R. Bharat YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

X- https://x.com/Republic_Bharat

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/