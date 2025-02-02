Rashtrapati Bhavan to Host First Wedding After President's Approval: Check Who's Getting Married

New Delhi: In a first, Rashtrapati Bhavan will open its gates to host a wedding ceremony on February 12. The celebration was approved by President Droupadi Murmu, who was “highly impressed” by the service and conduct of the person getting married.

As per reports, President Murmu suggested the Mother Teresa Crown Complex in Rashtrapati Bhavan as the venue for the wedding after learning about the event. However, there has been no official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The wedding will have a restricted guest list, with only a limited number of relatives and friends attending, all of whom will be screened before entry.

Who Is Getting Married in Rashtrapati Bhavan?

Poonam Gupta, a female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer posted as a PSO at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be the first person to get married in the complex. Gupta had also led the CRPF's all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day parade.

She will marry Avneesh Kumar, an assistant commandant posted in Jammu and Kashmir, on February 12.

Preparations for the wedding, which will have a restricted guest list, are underway.

Who is Poonam Gupta?

Poonam Gupta, an assistant commandant in the CRPF, led the force’s all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s in English Literature, and a BEd from Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

She secured the 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam and has served in a Naxal-affected area of Bihar.