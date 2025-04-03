Rashtriya Rifles Reenters Jammu Region to Tear Down Terror Web

March 03: In a significant military realignment, the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a specialized counter-insurgency force, is returning to Jammu region to address a surge in terrorist activities. The redeployment follows the establishment of the 72nd Infantry Division in eastern Ladakh, which has taken over command from the RR’s Uniform Force, stationed there since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China.

The RR’s return is aimed at bolstering security in the Jammu region, particularly south of the Pir Panjal range, where Pakistan -backed terrorist groups have intensified attacks in recent years. Districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Kathua will see heightened RR operations as the force leverages its decades-long expertise in neutralizing over 16,000 terrorists since its inception in 1990.

The newly formed 72nd Infantry Division, headquartered in Ladakh under the Northern Command, will focus on high-altitude warfare along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Originally planned under the 17 Mountain Strike Corps, the division’s deployment frees the RR to tackle the escalating threat along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials attribute the RR’s redeployment to a marked increase in terrorist infiltration and attacks since the force’s shift to Ladakh in 2020. Intelligence agencies have pointed to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as orchestrators of the violence.

Data reveals that 40 percent of security personnel casualties in Jammu and Kashmir since 2021 have occurred in the Jammu region, indicating the urgency of the move.

"RR’s grid-based deployment and engagement with locals will significantly improve human intelligence, which has been a weak link in recent years," a senior defense official while wishing anonymity told 'Republic TV'.

“With their experience in preemptive strikes and rapid response operations, we expect to dismantle Pakistan-backed operatives more effectively," he added.

RR’s track record speaks for itself as over 8,500 terrorists eliminated in past operations, making it a linchpin of India’s counter-insurgency strategy.

The redeployment follows a string of high-profile counter-terror operations in the region.

On March 25, 2025, joint security forces killed five Pakistani terrorists, three from JeM and two from LeT-affiliated People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) in a fierce gunbattle in Kathua’s Saniyal and Safiyan forests.

The operation claimed the lives of four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. Recovered items, including GPS devices, Pakistani-made grenades, and communication gear, confirmed the terrorists cross-border origins.

In October 2024, two LeT operatives were neutralized in Baramulla’s Sopore area after infiltrating via the Uri sector. Security forces recovered AK-47 rifles, IEDs, and maps of strategic locations, foiling planned attacks on civilian areas.

Earlier, in July 2023, the RR thwarted an ambush by three JeM terrorists in Poonch, killing them after they attacked an army convoy. Evidence linked the assailants to handlers in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

These incidents reveals the persistent threat posed by Pakistan-based terror outfits, which exploit rugged terrain and local support networks to sustain their operations.

Defence analysts view the RR’s return as a critical response to evolving security dynamics.

"Pakistan exploited the RR’s absence to shift its focus from Kashmir to Jammu," said a defense analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Their redeployment will turn the tide. RR’s localized intelligence and rapid response capabilities are unmatched," said he.