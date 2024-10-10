sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ratan Tata: A Titan of Industry, Philanthropist, and Legacy of Integrity

Published 00:50 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata: A Titan of Industry, Philanthropist, and Legacy of Integrity

Ratan Tata, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist, transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse while embodying integrity throughout his life.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata: A Titan of Industry, Philanthropist, and Legacy of Integrity
Ratan Tata: A Titan of Industry, Philanthropist, and Legacy of Integrity | Image: Instagram of Ratan Tata
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:50 IST, October 10th 2024