Ratnagiri Landslide Brings Konkan Railway To Standstill Amidst Unseasonal Rains

Ratnagiri: The unseasonal rains in Ratnagiri have brought the Konkan Railway to a grinding halt. A landslide between Veravali and Vilavade stations on the Konkan Railway line has disrupted traffic, causing trains to be halted at various places. The landslide, which occurred around 6.30 pm, has left railway officials scrambling to restore normalcy.

The Konkan Railway, a lifeline for the region, has been severely impacted by the landslide. Trains that were scheduled to ply on the route have been stranded, leaving thousands of passengers in a state of uncertainty. The railway authorities have been clearing the debris and restoring traffic, but the heavy rains in the area have made the task challenging.

The crack removal work is being carried out on a war footing, with officials and workers labouring around the clock to clear the landslide. However, the incessant rains are hampering the efforts and causing delays in the crack removal process. The situation is being closely monitored by the railway authorities, who are working to minimise the disruption and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The landslide has caused disruption to the Konkan Railway traffic, with trains being halted at various stations. The passengers are facing immense difficulties, with many being forced to spend the night at stations. The railway authorities are assisting the stranded passengers, including providing food and water.