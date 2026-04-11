Ravinder Singh Khera (Shiromani Akali Dal) Leads Historic Victory In Kharar

Kharar: Shiromani Akali Dal’s ongoing movement across Punjab has received another major boost today. The resounding victory in the Majri Block Committee elections in Kharar has clearly demonstrated that the party is steadily moving towards a strong resurgence.

This victory is not just an electoral success, but a reflection of the growing trust and confidence of the people in the ideology and leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal. It stands as a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of party workers and supporters at the grassroots level.

Under the dynamic leadership of Ravinder Singh Khera, Halka Incharge Kharar and National Secretary, Youth Akali Dal, the party continues to gain strength and momentum. His leadership has energized the cadre and strengthened the connection with the people.

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This achievement marks the beginning of a new phase of growth for Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab. Let us all come together to build on this success and work collectively towards a prosperous and progressive future for the state.