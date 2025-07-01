Ravindra Chavan Elected Maharashtra BJP President Unanimously

New Delhi: Former minister Ravindra Chavan was on Tuesday, July 1, unanimously elected as the new Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The decision was taken during a meeting of senior party leaders held in Mumbai.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was present as the BJP’s central observer, formally announced Chavan’s appointment.

“It was a unanimous decision of the party leadership to entrust the responsibility of Maharashtra BJP president to Ravindra Chavan,” Rijiju said.

Chavan succeeds Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who had held the post since August 2022 and served as the 12th president of the party’s state unit.

Earlier this year, Chavan was appointed as the working president of the Maharashtra BJP, signalling the leadership’s trust in his ability to steer the organisation in an election year.

A four-time MLA representing the Dombivli assembly constituency in Thane district, Chavan first rose to prominence in the Fadnavis-led government, where he served as Minister of State between 2016 and 2019.