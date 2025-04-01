RBI: 98.21% of ₹2000 Banknotes Returned to Banking System

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) in a press release has announced that an impressive 98.21% of ₹2000 denomination banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have been returned to their banking system. This announcement, made on Tuesday, highlights the success of the withdrawal process initiated by the RBI.

Rs 2000 Banknotes Returned

RBI Press Release

Initially, ₹3.56 lakh crore worth of ₹2000 notes were in circulation. As of March 31, 2025, this figure has significantly reduced to ₹6,366 crore. The RBI had provided ample opportunities for the public to deposit or exchange these notes, with facilities available at bank branches until October 7, 2023. Even after this period, the RBI's 19 issue offices continued to accept the notes for deposit, ensuring a smooth transition.