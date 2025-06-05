RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Tragic: 5 Warning Signs That Were Ignored?

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maiden IPL victory celebrations took a tragic turn after a stampede occurred outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, claiming 11 lives and leaving over 30 injured. The stampede took place as thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. However, an event meant for celebration turned disastrous as authorities struggled to control the swelling crowd.

5 Warning signs that were ignored

1. Overcrowded metro stations

One of the earliest signals for authorities to intervene was the unusually crowded metro stations, as thousands of fans traveled to attend the victory celebrations.

2. Fans chased away by police

Chaotic scenes unfolded outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB's felicitation event was scheduled. Multiple videos on social media showed a massive crowd struggling to enter the venue, while police struggled to maintain order.

3. Stadium gates closed

The closure of stadium gates aggravated the situation, as the sheer influx of fans led to overcrowding, forcing people into congested spaces with limited room to let themselves free.

4. RCB bus parade through Bengaluru

The crowd witnessed during RCB’s celebratory bus parade was a clear signal that there was a requirement of stricter crowd control measures. The team's arrival created a frenzy, making clear that additional precautions were necessary.

5. Large gatherings at Vidhan Soudha

Another clear sign indicating that a huge crowd was going to emerge for the RCB facilitation programme was the presence of massive supporters at the Vidhan Soudha where the winning team players were honoured by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah says no one expected such a huge crowd

Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara in a press conference on the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede said no one expected that such a huge crowd would erupt.

“I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came...,” CM Siddaramaiah said.