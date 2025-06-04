RCB Wins IPL Trophy After 18 Long Years, Diwali Like Celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: On June 3, 2025, the long wait is finally over! Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory sparked Diwali-like celebrations across Bengaluru, with fans taking to the streets, bursting crackers, and chanting “Ee Sala Cup Namde” in sheer joy.

RCB Wins IPL Trophy After 18 Long Years

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, put up a strong performance, posting 190/9 in 20 overs after being sent in to bat. Virat Kohli played a crucial role, scoring 43 off 35 balls, while Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone provided late fireworks. Punjab Kings, despite a valiant effort, fell short by 6 runs, handing RCB their long-awaited trophy.

IPL Final 2025

Virat Kohli’s Emotional Moment

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, this victory was deeply personal. As the final wicket fell, Kohli was seen overcome with emotion, dropping to his knees and shedding tears of joy. His loyalty to the franchise finally paid off, making this win even more special for RCB fans.

Bengaluru’s Grand Celebration

The streets of Bengaluru turned into a carnival as fans celebrated the historic win. Fireworks lit up the night sky, and massive gatherings on roads, where supporters danced, waved flags, and chanted Kohli’s name.

Social media was flooded with emotional tributes, memes, and throwback videos, marking the end of RCB’s trophy drought.

With this victory, RCB has finally shed the tag of being IPL’s most unlucky team. The franchise, under Patidar’s leadership, has shown resilience and determination.