'Ready to Welcome him in BJP’: Himanta Sarma to Meet Bhupen Borah Tomorrow, Says Congress 'Lost Last Hindu Leader'

'Ready to Welcome Bhupen Borah in BJP': Assam CM to Meet Ex-Congress Leader Tomorrow, Says Congress 'Lost Last Hindu Leader'

New Delhi: In a significant turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday welcomed the resignation of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah, signalling that the doors of the BJP remain open for him.

The development comes shortly after Borah removed “Congress” from his bio on X, triggering speculation about his formal exit from the party and a possible shift in political alignment as he quits ahead of Two days of priyanka gandhi vadra’s visit to Assam.

CM welcomes resignation, plans visit

Addressing the media, Sarma confirmed that Borah has not yet contacted the BJP regarding joining the party. However, he announced that he would personally visit Borah at his residence on Tuesday evening.

“I welcome the resignation. However, he has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat,” Sarma said.

His remarks suggest that discussions may soon move beyond speculation, even though no formal move has been initiated by Borah so far.

Attack on Congress over internal crisis

Sarma used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the Congress in Assam, claiming that the party is in a “terrible position” in the state.

Referring to alleged internal dissatisfaction, he said that several Congress leaders at the grassroots level are preparing to join the BJP. He further claimed that 4 to 5 Congress MLAs could also switch sides in the coming days. '

“After Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan link, a lot of Hindu Congress leaders are joining the BJP at the grassroots. Four to five MLAs will also join in 10 to 15 days, but we are not encouraging them to do so now as there is a Rajya Sabha election pending,” Sarma stated.

‘Lost Last Hindu Leader’: Assam CM on Borah’s resignation

The Chief Minister described Borah’s resignation as carrying symbolic significance for the Congress in Assam.

“Bhupen Borah’s resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader,” Sarma said.

He added that Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress who was neither an MLA nor a minister and claimed that his exit reflects deeper issues within the party’s structure and political direction.

According to Sarma, Borah has accused the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics. He further alleged that Congress district offices in Assam have increasingly adopted practices that reflect a shift in the party’s internal culture.

“Congress's position in Assam is terrible. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it,” he said.