Viral Video: A video shared on Instagram by the account @balichannel shows a long, snake-like creature that appears to have two legs. The creature is seen standing in the middle of a doorway. It's unclear whether it is actually a snake or something else. There is also movement in that video which might be edited, as the camera moves while the creature remains still.

Despite its snake-like length, examining the mouth reveals that the creature is actually a skink. The skink features identical stripes on its head and body, but its torso appears entirely different. This discrepancy suggests the video may be fake.

The video goes viral on social media, with thousands of shares and over 1.3 million views. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Does anyone know what animal this is?” People are also curious to know about this creature and commented on the post. A user wrote, “That’s a skink,” while the other one jokingly said, “What a beautiful photoshop.” The third one wrote, “just for you to share this video and send it to the family group below and give caption ‘signs of the end times’”. The fourth one commented, “That’s a snake that has legs.”

