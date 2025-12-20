Reality Check: AQI At Severe+ Mark, Crusher Continues To Operate In Delhi Amid GRAP-IV Implementation- WATCH

New Delhi: As the Delhi government has imposed strict measures in the national capital to curb the air pollution amid soaring Air Quality Index (AQI) level , an exclusive report by the Republic TV from the crusher site in Delhi shows some different picture.

A video of a crusher operating on the streets of Delhi even though Grap-4 has been implemented amid worsening pollution crisis in the national capital has sparked widespread concerns.

As per the video captured, the employees of the crusher immediately began to spray water on the roads to hide the pollution caused by mining after Republic TV visited the site. However, the truth couldn't be hidden for long as there were clear dust and pollution in the surrounding area because of the blasting and water spraying couldn't help much.

The flouting of the norm was captured at the time when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday activated the stringent Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) which banned construction work in the capital. It also mandated that vehicles carrying construction work will not be allowed in the national capital. However, the Republic TV report pointed out that all such rules were flouted as trucks, dumpers and concrete mixers were found moving in central Delhi and construction work was in full swing in several places.

Similar Case In Delhi

Earlier, Republic TV had exposed that construction work is going on in full swing at the heart of Delhi, despite all restrictions.

Republic TV tracked several such places were construction work was on, in central Delhi, from Thursday night till 5 am on Friday. While all construction work was supposed to stop 48 hours back as per government norms, the report revealed that mega projects were still on.

In one such construction site at Sarojoni Nagar, where work was underway, the security guards stationed outside the gates, denied any such activity. Labourers working at the site fled away as the reporter tried to speak with them.

At another site, when the reporter confronted a truck driver and asked why work was still on despite GRAP-IV restrictions being in place, he said, “We have permission.” In another instance, the labourer working at a construction site appeared unaware about the ban on construction work imposed in the national capital to tackle high pollution levels.

As per the GRAP-IV norms, there is a complete restriction of heavy vehicles carrying construction materials along with ban on diesel vehicles and BS-IV vehicles. Despite these norms in force, trucks, concrete mixers, slabs were being ferried on heavy duty vehicles in the Delhi, as per the exclusive report by Republic TV.

AQI in Delhi

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning that very thick fog is likely to occur in many parts of the city during the early morning hours. Light mist may also develop at night. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Sunday and Monday, with dense fog likely in several areas.