'Reasons Will Remain Confidential Until the Right Time': Guv CV Ananda Bose on Bengal Resignation

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose has resigned from his position after serving for over three years, describing his tenure metaphorically in cricketing terms as having completed "12 centuries" and deeming it the right time to step aside.

Bose submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on March 5, 2026. In his resignation letter, he expressed gratitude to the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the national leadership for their guidance during his time in office.

"I hereby tender my resignation as the Governor of West Bengal. I am grateful to you, Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji, Hon'ble Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Grih Mantri Shri Amit Shah Ji and the national leadership for the kindness and guidance given to me during my tenure as the Governor of West Bengal," the letter dated March 5 read.

Speaking to the media about his decision, Bose said, "Wherever there is an entry, there is an exit. I have completed 1200 days as Governor here, which in Cricket terms means, 12 centuries. That's enough. There is a time to stop, I thought this is the right time for me to go to the exit."

He further elaborated, "...There is a rule in sports. Rules of the game are also to know when to end the game. When there is an entry, as Governor, I knew that there would be an exit. I was given an opportunity to decide for myself, I decided to resign."

Bose emphasized that his choice was deliberate, adding, "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes."

Following his resignation, Bose announced plans to relocate to his home state of Kerala to contribute to the national mission of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) under the guidance of the national leadership.

"My innings in West Bengal is coming to a close. I am deeply indebted to the great people of Bengal for the affection and regards lavished on me. I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state," a post from Lok Bhavan, Kolkata, on X stated.

He reiterated his gratitude and commitment: "I am highly grateful to the Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji for their kindness and guidance. I take this new mission as my solemn duty and as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Keralam, who, I would say, brought me up. I will work for the people, with the people, alongside the people."

Bose also extended best wishes to his successor, RN Ravi, stating, "I also extend my best wishes to Shri RN Ravi, my very dear friend and distinguished public administrator, who will be my illustrious successor. Tomorrow to fresh woods and pastures anew."

The resignation came as part of a broader administrative reshuffle announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu appointed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as the new Governor of West Bengal, effective upon assuming charge.

The reshuffle included several other key changes:

Vinai Kumar Saxena transferred from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla named Governor of Telangana.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma transferred to Governor of Maharashtra.

Senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav appointed Governor of Nagaland.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain named Governor of Bihar.

Outgoing Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to discharge additional functions as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Bose's departure follows a tenure marked by occasional tensions with the state government and occurs ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.