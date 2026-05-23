'Received a Threat Call': Jhargram Jhalmuri Vendor Who Served PM Modi Reports Alleged Death Threats

Jhargram: Vikram Sao, the jhalmuri vendor who served Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign in West Bengal, on Saturday claimed that he had received death and bomb threats and had informed the police about the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sao said he had received a threatening phone call and had been provided police security following the complaint.

"I have reported it to the police station. I received a threat call. I have been given police security for safety," he said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday also reacted to reports of alleged threats received by the jhalmuri vendor from Jhargram, saying such attempts aimed at creating tension in the country would be dealt with firmly.

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Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that certain individuals were trying to disturb peace through such actions and warned of a strong response.

"A few people cause tension in India by doing such things. That time is now gone. It is our Government now. Everything will be responded to well," Ghosh said.

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The alleged threats that the vendor had received over WhatsApp reportedly came after the vendor served jhalmuri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his poll rally in Krishnanagar in April.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ghosh also hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the meeting called by her with party MLAs to announce a protest against the "bulldozer culture," stating that the meetings would have been meaningful if conducted during her tenure as Chief Minister.

He said such discussions would have been more meaningful if they had been held earlier during the party's tenure in government, adding that the administration had failed to address people's issues at the time.