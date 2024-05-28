No Lessons Learnt? Mumbai Teen Drives Father's BMW On Busy Road With Man On Bonnet, Video Emerges | Image:Screengrab from the viral video

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing outage over the Pune Porsche crash, another alarming incident occurred in Mumbai where a teenager was caught driving a BMW with a man lying on the bonnet. The video, widely circulated on social media, showed Subham Mitalia, 21, lying on the BMW bonnet as the teenager drives around the Shivaji Chowk area in Kalyan.

While Mitalia was arrested, officials have filed a case against the teenager and his father in connection with the reckless behaviour captured in the footage.

Officials have revealed that the car involved in the incident is registered under the name of the minor's father, who holds a government position. Furthermore, they stated that a case has been filed against the official for permitting his underage son to drive without possessing a valid driving license.

The incident comes on the heels of the ongoing controversy over Pune Porsche crash, where a 17-year-old rich brat recklessly drove a Porsche Taycan, resulting in the deaths of two techies in the Kalyani Nagar area.





