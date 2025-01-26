Record-breaking 2.36 Crore Tourists Visited J&K In 2024: LG Sinha

Jammu: A record-breaking 2.36 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 till November, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, asserting that the government is working to secure multilateral funding to develop alternate tourism destinations across the Union Territory.

Addressing the main Republic Day function after unfurling the tricolor and inspecting the parade at Maulana Azad Stadium here, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is an all-weather tourist destination, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to every type of traveller.

“In line with our vision to distribute tourist traffic more evenly across the region and ensure sustainable tourism growth, the government is working to secure multilateral funding under the Sustainable Promotion of Emerging Alternate Destination (SPREAD) initiative to develop alternate tourism destinations across J-K, adhering to international standards and easing the pressure on our most popular locations,” Sinha said.

He said one of the most exciting milestones in our tourism journey was the successful launch of the first edition of the ‘Kashmir Marathon’, held on October 20 last year.

“With over 1,800 runners from across the globe, the event has firmly placed Jammu and Kashmir on the map of international marathons,” he said, adding that J-K witnessed a record-breaking 2.36 crore tourist visits till November last year.

“The tourism sector holds the potential to transform our entire economy, as it plays a pivotal role in generating employment and boosting local businesses. Gulmarg Gondola has witnessed 7.68 lakhs tourists and earned a revenue of Rs 103 Crore during 2024,” he said.

To further build on this momentum and enhance the tourism experience, he said several significant projects are underway.

The Lt Governor said a state-of-the-art water park is being constructed at Dwara Village, near the Sidhra Golf Course in Jammu, under Public-Private Partnership(PPP) mode, while Basohli in Kathua district is also being developed as an adventure tourism hotspot.

A vertical lift project is being installed to connect Peerkho to the Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu city, enhancing accessibility and making it easier for tourists to visit this historic site, he said.

“Our winter sports infrastructure has also seen significant improvements. Drag lifts are now operational in Sonamarg and Gulmarg (in Kashmir), two of our premier winter sports destinations,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the Dogra Art Museum in the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex is in the final stages of completion, adding to the region’s cultural offerings.

He said the second phase of Jambu Zoo in Jammu is under progress which will have more enclosures enriching the wildlife experience for visitors.