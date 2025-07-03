‘Record Is Clear’: EAM Jaishankar Counters Donald Trump’s Ceasefire Claim in Washington

EAM Jaishankar also criticised the selective approach many countries adopt when terrorism affects others rather than themselves. | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday once again pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s assertion that he played a decisive role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“The record of what happened at that time was very clear, and the ceasefire was something which was negotiated between the DGMOs of the two countries,” Jaishankar clarified at a press briefing, as quoted by ANI.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for “stopping a potential nuclear war” between India and Pakistan and using trade leverage to end hostilities.

India has consistently denied these claims.

Reaffirming India’s tough stance in the wake of Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said New Delhi maintained “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.

“What we have communicated very clearly is we mean it when we say there is zero tolerance for terrorism,” he said, adding that it was up to terrorist groups and their sponsors “to absorb and reflect on those messages.”

He also criticised the selective approach many countries adopt when terrorism affects others rather than themselves.

“It is a fact that often countries do not take a position when some other countries are victims of terrorism, which they would do when they themselves are,” he remarked.

“Part of diplomacy is to exhort them, encourage them, persuade them, and motivate them to do that.”

Quad Discusses South China Sea, Indo-Pacific Stability

Jaishankar underscored shared concerns among Quad members regarding rising tensions in the South China Sea, calling it “a very important international waterway.”

“Ensuring that it stays calm and free of conflict is something which is a common priority,” he said.

He revealed that Quad foreign ministers also discussed regional security dynamics, including the Israel-Iran conflict and broader Indo-Pacific issues.

Critical Minerals Initiative and Maritime Cooperation Announced

Next Quad Summit to Be Hosted in India

Jaishankar confirmed that India will host the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year, following up on discussions from the last Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Washington DC.