Record Salary Hikes for E-commerce Sector Employees, Followed by Auto, Pharma in India 2025: Report

Mumbai: India's e-commerce sector shines bright in 2025 as the industry gears up for record salary hikes, surpassing the margin of 10 per percent, according to a recent report published by business consulting firm Ernst & Young. Despite a generic salary growth across industries, the e-commerce sector stands out as an exception, maintaining its competitive pay. According to the report, these salary hikes are driven by rapid expansion, rising consumer spending, and cutting-edge technological advancements.

Record Salary Hike in E-commerce Sector

The report forecasts an average industry salary increment of 9.4 per cent for 2025, slightly lower than the 9.6 per cent recorded in 2024, marking a minor slowdown. E-commerce, however, defies the trend, going against all the odds in a challenging market like India.

The surge is also attributed to India's growing digital economy, where demand for skilled professionals continues to skyrocket.

Other Sectors Following Trend

Following e-commerce, there are other sectors, including automobile, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and financial services, that show steady and positive salary trends, proving India's mettle in the global market. Companies operating in India remain committed to workforce investments, ensuring competitive pay to retain top talent.

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Companies are, however, still struggling with the shortage of skilled professionals. Where on one hand the attrition rates have slightly decreased from 18.3 per percent in 2023 to 17.5 per percent in 2024, about 80 per percent of organisations still report difficulty finding qualified employees.

High-demand sectors such as IT and energy face the dearth of this skills gap, prompting companies to focus on upskilling and reskilling initiatives, increasing the cost burden.

Organisations are now finding better techniques to attract and retain employees. Big daddies of the industry are stressing a strong Rewards Value Proposition (RVP), including flexible benefits, inclusive policies, and well-being initiatives addressing both the physical and mental health of their employees.