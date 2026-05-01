Rector Explodes At Pharma Plant Near Hyderabad; 8 Injured, 1 Critical
As many as eight people were injured after a rector exploded at a pharma plant near Hyderabad, Telangana.
- India News
- 1 min read
Hyderabad: As many as eight people were injured after a rector exploded at a pharma plant near Hyderabad in Telangana's Nalgonda district. One of the injured is in a critical condition.
According to reports, the rector exploded due to pressure.
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Further details are awaited.
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