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  • Rector Explodes At Pharma Plant Near Hyderabad; 8 Injured, 1 Critical

Rector Explodes At Pharma Plant Near Hyderabad; 8 Injured, 1 Critical

As many as eight people were injured after a rector exploded at a pharma plant near Hyderabad, Telangana.

Nidhi Sinha
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Hyderabad: As many as eight people were injured after a rector exploded at a pharma plant near Hyderabad in Telangana's Nalgonda district. One of the injured is in a critical condition.

According to reports, the rector exploded due to pressure.

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Further details are awaited.

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Published By :
Nidhi Sinha
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