All Educational Institutions In Kerala To Remain Closed Today In View of Red Alert For Very Heavy Rainfall

Ernakulam: A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in 9 Kerala districts for Friday (today) in view of a weather red alert. The district collectors of Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Alappuzha have issued the order.

The call to declare a holiday in education institutions has been sounded after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall over the next 3-4 days at various districts in the state.

The met department has sounded a red alert for eight districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has also issued an orange alert for six other districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Strong westerly winds to lash Kerala

The IMD has alerted the state for strong westerly winds as the monsoon has already covered the state, for the next couple of days.

Strong westerly winds are likely to continue at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region for next 2-3 days.

Due to these westerly winds, the state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 30, 31 and June 1.

Issuing the alert, the met department said, "Red alert issued in 8 districts, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod. Orange alert in 6 districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.”

Educational institutions which have been ordered to remain closed on May 30 include colleges, anganwadis, coaching centres, madrassas and tuition centres.