Red Alert in Uttarakhand: IMD Issues Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods

Dehradun: Heavy rains and cloudburst wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand's Karligarh Sahastradhara late on Monday night. Scary visuals from the capital city show shops being swept away and temples engulfed as the Tamsa river swells up. No loss of human life has been reported in the area until now, but as a preventive measure, authorities have issued a red alert.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal areas, warning city dwellers of heavy rainfall and winds of up to 87 kmph. The torrential rains lashed Dehradun on Monday night, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams. Rescue operations are also underway. People affected by the fast flow of water are being taken to safe places. NDRF, SDRF and police teams are engaged in relief and rescue on the spot. Sources have also informed that people trapped amidst the debris that fell in the main market are being evacuated. District administration and rescue teams are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to shops and hotels due to heavy rainfall in Dehradun. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."



Additionally, the Chief Minister's Office also notified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami and took stock of the weather conditions in Uttarakhand. Official statement by CMO reads, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone today to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. They assured all possible assistance, emphasising that the Central Government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis. CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, informing them that the administrative machinery is fully active in the affected areas, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing.”



