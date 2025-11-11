Red Fort Blast Accused Dr Umar in Mask Paying Toll Fee: Another CCTV Footage Offers Fresh Leads

New Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing the Hyundai i20 car linked to the recent Red Fort blast in Delhi.

The video shows the suspect, Umar Nabi, paying the toll fee and driving past the Badarpur toll plaza. The vehicle, bearing the registration number HR26CE7674, confirms its link to the explosion near the Red Fort, providing fresh leads to investigators.

The new CCTV footage, timestamped 8:13 am, captures Umar Nabi wearing a mask as he enters Delhi via the Badarpur toll.

Earlier records indicated Umar Nabi's i20 car passed in front of Asian Hospital in Faridabad at approximately 7:30 am.

Key Evidence and Suspect Movement

The first CCTV footage of the Hyundai i20 car, obtained just hours after the blast on Monday, November 10, showed the vehicle at a petrol pump. Though Dr. Umar Nabi is not visible in that footage, authorities state he was behind the wheel.

The vehicle is believed to have been driven by the main suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, and holds key evidence for investigators probing all angles of the case.

Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi.

It was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours.

The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort.

Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred within the moving car.

Investigators are now questioning what the suspect did during the significant time gap from early morning until his afternoon arrival in the capital.

The vehicle was purchased by Dr. Umar Nabi with help from aides, but the ownership was never officially transferred to his or their names. This detail has added a layer of complexity to the probe, as the car's trail leads back to Faridabad and raises questions about planning and support.

About the Red Fort Blast

Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The car blast claimed the lives of at least nine people, while several others were left injured.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect originally intended to carry out an explosion but, upon learning that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation—apparently to maximize casualties and avoid capture, the sources added.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

MHA Transfer Probe to NIA

The NIA will take over the probe formally from the Delhi Police and examine all aspects of the case, including the materials used in the blast and possible terror links. Earlier, a post-blast investigation team of the National Security Guard (NSG) had collected forensic evidence from the site along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

The transfer of the case to the NIA indicates the Centre's intent to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated investigation into the incident.

Sources said the security review also focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion as well as on a possible link with the seizure of a huge cache of explosive materials from Faridabad on Monday.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence.

The NIA will soon register a First Information Report in the case and take over all the evidence collected by the Delhi Police as per procedure.

Amit Shah Reviews Investigation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the investigation into the deadly car blast in Delhi that claimed nine lives and left several others injured on Monday evening, and directed officials to hunt down every culprit involved in the incident.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies."

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Soon after the blast, Shah had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau Director, directing a coordinated, multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police.

All agencies have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report as soon as possible.

After the conclusion of the first round of meetings, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA, considering it a possible act of terror.