Red Fort Blast: Absconding Paediatrician Among Three To Be Chargesheeted By NIA; Total Accused Reaches 13

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, naming three additional individuals, including an absconding paediatrician described as one of the alleged masterminds of the attack that claimed 11 lives.

The fresh chargesheet, submitted before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts, names Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar, all hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. With these additions, the total number of accused persons chargesheeted in the case now stands at 13, including the deceased main accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi.

Absconding Doctor Alleged to Be Key Conspirator

According to the NIA, Muzafar Ahmad, a qualified paediatrician and elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, is a founding member of the AGuH Interim module, which the agency has described as an offshoot of Al-Qaeda. Investigators allege that Muzafar was deeply involved in the conspiracy behind the November 10, 2025, vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast at the Red Fort.

The agency claims Muzafar planned the attack alongside Dr Umer Un Nabi, Muzammil, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, and Mufti Irfan. He is also accused of attending a secret meeting at Eidgah in Srinagar in June 2022, during which the AGuH Interim module was reportedly formed. Further, the NIA has alleged that he assisted in the manufacture, testing, and storage of TATP-based improvised explosive devices at a covert facility linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

Advertisement

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Muzafar Ahmad, who continues to remain absconding. The agency said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest him.

Role of Overground Workers

The chargesheet also details the alleged roles of the other two accused. Zameer Ahmad Ahanger is accused of functioning as an Overground Worker (OGW) for the terror module. He reportedly maintained contact with handlers and acted as a courier, facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition, and cash.

Advertisement

Tufail Ahmad Bhat, a former Overground Worker of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is alleged to have supplied weapons to the group. The NIA claims he arranged an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle, a pistol, magazines, and live ammunition through dead drops and delivered them to Dr Umer Un Nabi in exchange for Rs 3 lakh.

Charges and Evidence

Zameer Ahmad Ahanger and Tufail Ahmad Bhat have been charged under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Muzafar Ahmad faces additional charges under the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The NIA stated that the accused have been linked through forensic examination, geo-location mapping of key conspiracy sites, and analysis of financial transactions.