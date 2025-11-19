Red Fort, Green Flag, Dead Dreams: Inside Pakistan’s Proxy War on Kashmiri Minds

New Delhi: In the late 1980s, Kashmir stood at the edge of a storm it did not summon. The air was thick with uncertainty, but no one could have imagined how swiftly the Valley’s silence would be shattered; not just by bullets, but by ballads. Songs began to seep across the border, not of love or longing, but of Kalashnikovs and conquest.

“Sarhad paar jaayengay, Kalashnikov layangay… phir se lal kilay par sabz alam lehrayangay”. These weren’t mere lyrics. They were psychological landmines, crafted in Pakistan’s propaganda studios, designed to turn grief into rage and rage into recruitment.

What Kashmiris saw in those years was not a revolution rather it was an invasion of the mind. Pakistan’s military-intelligence complex, emboldened by Zia-ul-Haq’s Islamisation drive, launched a proxy war cloaked in the language of faith. Red Fort in Delhi, once a symbol of Mughal grandeur, was reimagined as the final prize in a holy war. The green flag fluttering atop its ramparts became the ultimate fantasy; a metaphor for reclaiming lost Islamic sovereignty. But this fantasy was not Kashmiri. It was manufactured in Rawalpindi and sold to the Valley through slogans, sermons, and smuggled cassette tapes.

By 1990, the Valley was drowning in slogans. “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan,” “Lal Qila par sabz parcham lehrayenge,” and “Nizam-e-Mustafa zindabad” echoed from mosque loudspeakers and street protests. But behind the chants stood a darker machinery. Pakistan-backed groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Ansar used these slogans to romanticize jihad and frame terrorism as divine duty. Hurriyat Conference, formed in 1993, became the civilian face of this ideological war. While claiming to represent Kashmiri aspirations, most of its leaders acted as amplifiers of Pakistan’s narrative—glorifying terrorism, justifying violence, and turning funerals into recruitment rallies.

The 1990s were a decade of blood and betrayal. Kashmiris saw their neighbourhoods militarized, their schools shuttered, and their futures stolen. The insurgency claimed thousands of lives in its first decade alone. Pandit families were driven out in fear, and Muslim families were torn apart by grief. Pakistan’s handlers used local stringers to identify vulnerable youth—those grieving, angry, or simply curious. They fed them curated sermons, jihadi literature and promises of glory. Resistance was ritualized. Terrorism was mystified. And death was sanctified.

The tragedy deepened when the educated elite began to fall. The myth that terrorism was born of poverty was shattered by men like Dr Manan Wani and Zakir Musa. Manan, a PhD scholar from Aligarh Muslim University, left academia to join Hizbul Mujahideen. In his writings, he spoke of “intellectual resistance” but his gun spoke louder. Zakir Musa, once a poster boy of Hizbul, broke away to form Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, aligning with Al-Qaeda’s ideology. He rejected the political veneer of the Hurriyat, calling for an Islamic caliphate instead of Azadi. Both men were not just terrorists; they were ideologues. Their deaths were mourned not just in terrorist circles, but in university campuses, revealing how deeply the poison had spread.

What Pakistan achieved was not just infiltration; it was indoctrination. Through a network of handlers, stringers, and sympathizers, it turned Kashmir’s classrooms into echo chambers of jihad. Hurriyat played its part, offering moral cover and political legitimacy. They spoke of human rights, but stayed silent when teachers were gunned down. They condemned elections, but celebrated encounters. They claimed to speak for Kashmir, but parroted Pakistan.

And then came 2025. Dr Umar un-Nabi, a physician from Pulwama, drove an explosives-laden car into the Red Fort. He was just ten when the first attack on the fort occurred in 2000. Twenty-five years later, he fulfilled the fantasy whispered into his ears since childhood. His education did not immunize him; it made him more dangerous. He was not a victim of circumstance; he was a product of design.

This is the cost of the green flag illusion. A generation lost not to war, but to a lie. A lie that turned poets into propagandists, teachers into targets, and doctors into bombers. A lie that promised paradise but delivered funerals. A lie that claimed to liberate Kashmir but only enslaved its soul.