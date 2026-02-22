Red Fort on Terror Radar? Delhi Police Busts Lashkar-ISI Terror Cell Planning Pan-India Attacks, Bangladesh Handler Key Player

New Delhi: In a major multi-state operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a terror module allegedly operating at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Eight suspects, including a suspected Kashmiri handler based in Bangladesh, have been arrested for plotting high-profile attacks across India, with a focus on the national capital.

Six suspects--Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal--were apprehended from Uthukuli, Palladam, and Thirumuruganpoondi in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. All were employed in garment factories and using fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities.

Two additional suspects, including Umar Farooq from Malda, were arrested in West Bengal.

According to Delhi Police sources, the arrested suspects were in contact with a Bangladesh-based handler, a resident of Ganderbal, Kashmir, who was previously arrested by the Special Cell in 2007 for possession of an AK-47. After serving his sentence and being released in 2019, he fled to Bangladesh. He is reportedly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been directing the module's activities from abroad, allegedly under ISI guidance.

The investigation has revealed the following key details:

A suspect named Umar Farooq (resident of Malda) allegedly travelled to Bangladesh to meet the handler and was also in contact with another Bangladeshi national, Saidul Islam.

Suspects arrested in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were using garment factory jobs as cover.

The group intended to target various locations across India, including crowded religious and heritage sites in Delhi (such as areas near the Red Fort). Evidence recovered includes incriminating videos, chat logs, mobile phones, SIM cards, and records of recce missions in several cities.

On February 10, posters supporting Burhan Wani were put up in both Delhi and Kolkata.

The probe was triggered after inflammatory "Free Kashmir" and other provocative posters appeared at multiple Delhi Metro stations and locations during the recent high-profile AI Summit. Intelligence leads and social media monitoring traced the suspects to garment industry hubs in southern India.

Modus Operandi