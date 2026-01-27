‘Red Fort Was Target’: Gujarat ATS Arrests Radicalised Terror Suspect, Busts Jaish-Al Qaeda-Linked Plot

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a terror suspect allegedly linked to the ideological networks of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda, in what officials describe as a major counter-terror operation.

The accused, identified as Faizan Shaikh, was arrested on January 25, 2026, from Charpul area of Navsari, where he had been residing for the past three to four years. He is originally from Dundawala, Narpat Nagar, in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, the accused had allegedly identified the Red Fort in Delhi as his intended target, making the case a high-security concern.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat ATS officials said Shaikh had been radicalised over the past two to three years and was actively influenced by extremist ideologies linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda terror modules.

“The accused was inspired by the ideology of Maulana Masood Azhar and aligned himself with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda. He was illegally procuring weapons and ammunition to execute targeted killings and spread terror and fear,” a senior ATS official said.

Weapon Recovery & Terror Plot

According to the ATS, Shaikh had illegally procured a pistol and six cartridges, which were recovered during the operation. Investigators revealed that the weapon was purchased from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of around Rs 30,000, and was made in India.

Officials said the accused was allegedly planning targeted killings of selected individuals with the intention of creating fear and destabilisation.

“He had a clear intent to kill individuals who were speaking against certain groups and ideologies. The objective was to spread terror through selective attacks,” the ATS said.

Online Radicalisation & Digital Footprint

The ATS investigation has pointed to possible online radicalisation, with officials stating that Shaikh was heavily influenced through social media and encrypted messaging platforms.

According to officials: He operated multiple Instagram accounts, including one under the handle “Alfaizan Gaza”, which allegedly contained highly radical and extremist content.

Another Instagram ID was also used to propagate radical ideology.

Several Telegram channels linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda were found on his devices, some carrying propaganda material associated with Maulana Masood Azhar.

The accused was allegedly in direct communication with a handler identified as Mohammad Abu Bakr (also referred to as Abu al-Baqr).

ATS recovered chat records showing conversations related to extremist ideology, recruitment interest and operational intent.

Investigators also found photographs of individuals who were allegedly being monitored by the accused, including images of people speaking against certain religious groups, indicating possible pre-attack reconnaissance.

Links To Terror Ecosystem

ATS officials said Shaikh was following and interacting with individuals from Uttar Pradesh known to be part of radical networks and had used multiple identities registered under different names to avoid detection.

“He was connected to known extremist networks and had shown active interest in joining terror organisations. His communication patterns and digital activity show alignment with the ideology of separating Kashmir from India and participation in global jihadist propaganda ecosystems,” the ATS said.

The Gujarat ATS has registered a case under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to identify local and interstate links, funding sources, weapon procurement networks, online radicalisation modules, and possible handlers and facilitators.

The ATS said the arrest has potentially foiled a planned terror attack, preventing loss of life and major security disruption in Gujarat.