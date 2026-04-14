Reel Craze Gone Wrong: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies In Ghaziabad High-Speed Bike Crash While Filming Video

Ghaziabad: A quiet Sunday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad turned sad when a high-speed ride turned in a horrific disaster, taking the life of a 19-year-old girl and leaving a family devastated.

The accident occurred early Sunday in the Wave City police station area, where Ikra, 19, was riding a sports bike when she lost control and collided with a divider. Police said the bike was moving at a very high speed at the time of the crash.

Ikra was riding a Yamaha R-15, and her 20-year-old pal, Hashim, was sitting behind her. The hit was violent, throwing both of them into the road and critically injuring them.

Friend was filming moments before crash | Watch the Video:

According to authorities, the two were filming a video during the ride. Hashim, sitting on the pillion, was filming Ikra as she rode at fast speeds.

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A video taken right before the collision has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Ikra is seen speeding while Hashim captures the event, seconds before the deadly crash.

Officials further stated that neither Ikra nor Hashim were wearing helmets at the time.

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Police from the Wave City station arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the collision and transported both injured people to a nearby hospital.

Ikra was certified dead by doctors upon her arrival. Hashim was admitted to the district combination hospital for treatment and then transferred. After receiving medical care, he was discharged.

Families unaware, loss leaves neighbourhood in shock

Police claimed Ikra and Hashim left their houses on Saturday morning without informing their family.

Hashim's father, Kamruddin, stated that his son had taken the bike from the house. When he discovered Hashim was with a female from the neighborhood, he dialed him. The boy informed him that they had gone out and would return soon. However, they did not return. On Sunday morning, the family learned of the accident.

Ikra, a Pasonda resident, had recently completed her Class 12 studies and was planning to join the Delhi Police. Her father, Rahil, said the family is devastated by her unexpected death.

The occurrence has caused the local community to mourn the loss of a young life.