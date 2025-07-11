Stunt For Reel Gone Wrong: Youth’s Car Falls Into 300 Feet Deep Gorge From Table Point In Satara, Driver Critical, Chilling Video Surfaces

Satara: A car stunt performance went horribly wrong when a vehicle plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge in Maharashtra’s Satara district. The driver, Sunil Jadhav, a 20-year-old, was reportedly attempting the stunt to film content for social media reels at Table Point in Sadawaghapur.

However, things didn’t go as planned. The car lost control and fell into the gorge, leaving Jadhav seriously injured. His condition is currently reported as critical.

The youth was performing the stunt in a compact SUV when he was performing a drift. However, as he tried to cruise the car and attempt a 360-degree, the vehicle slipped off the cliff and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge while another person who was filing the stunt shouts in panic saying “Aaaaeee”.

There were other people present at the table top point who witnessed the incident. However, everything happened in just a fraction of seconds that there was hardly any time left for anybody to act.

The car after taking a 180-degree drift turn couldn't hold on to the ground as the table top point was very close to the cliff. The man behind the wheels either didn't have the exact idea about the distance between the table point and the edge of the cliff or he was unable to control the vehicle and trying to save it from the fall.