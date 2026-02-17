'Reel' Stunt Turns Fatal: CCTV Captures Chilling Aftermath After Speeding Scorpio Driven By Unlicensed Minor Crushes 23-Year-Old In Dwarka

New Delhi: Days after Sahil Dhaneshra (23) lost his life after a speeding Mahindra Scorpio, allegedly driven by an unlicensed minor, rammed into his motorcycle in Delhi's Dwarka, the horrifying CCTV visuals accessed by Republic TV has exposed the deadly consequences of reckless stunt driving for social media.

The accident occurred on the morning of February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Delhi. CCTV footage shows destroyed motorcycle and the car on the road with a lot of eyewitnesses present at the site.

Who was behind the wheel?

As per reports, the Mahindra Scorpio was being driven by a 17-year-old minor who lacked a valid driving license.

After colliding with a car and a motorcycle in Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, the minor was apprehended and sent to an observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board. However, on February 10, he was granted interim bail to allow him to sit for his Class 10 board examinations.

Victim's mother appeals for justice

According to the victim's mother, Inna Makan, the minor was performing stunts and filming social media reels with his sister when the vehicle lost control. The SUV collided head-on with her son's Sahil’s bike before crashing into a parked taxi and an e-rickshaw and the impact was so severe that Sahil died on the spot.

"Justice for Sahil": A Mother's Plea

Sahil’s mother Inna, a single parent who raised him amid financial hardships, has launched a viral campaign for justice. She alleges that this was not a mere accident but "criminal activity."

Commenting on the harrowing incident, she stated, "My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February. He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out on his Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt. My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident. This is a criminal activity. Some people think that they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy; this is a criminal mentality. This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel."

Makan called for strict action against the accused. "There are already many over-speeding challans against him (Scorpio driver), yet his father did not stop him from driving. I want justice for my son. No one is safe on the road due to people like them. Strict action should be taken against them. He (Scorpio driver) does not even have a license," she added.

Cops lodge FIR

According to police, a case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash earlier this month. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

While the minor got bail yesterday, police said that Sahil's post-mortem has been conducted and the report has been obtained. The injured taxi driver was shifted to the IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.