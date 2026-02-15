'Reform, Innovation, Simpler Governance': PM Modi Outlines 3 Priorities For Next 10 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with PTI, stated that the three reforms he will prioritise for the next 10 years will be to continue structural reforms, deepen innovation and simplify governance.

He added that reform is the commitment of his government. On being asked if he is satisfied with the progress made in the Reform Express, PM Modi said, “I must say that by temperament, I am never fully satisfied. I believe public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster, to serve better. So yes, there is always a strong desire to achieve more for our people and to take our country forward.”

Citing examples of the reforms made by his government, PM Modi said that it initiated labour reforms, two-slab GST structure, FDI reforms, among others.

As for prioritising three reforms for the next decade, our direction is clear, rather than limiting it to a fixed number. First, we will continue structural reforms that improve competitiveness and productivity. Second, we will deepen innovation in technology, manufacturing and services. Third, we will simplify governance further so that citizens and businesses can operate with greater ease and trust.



Speaking about his Viksit Bharat vision, PM Modi said that it is his conviction that women will play the most important role in creating Viksit Bharat. He added, “Welfare of women guides every decision our Government takes."

Right from the birth of the girl child to the fulfilment of women’s aspirations, we have initiatives and reforms that are working for women at every step. Whether it is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat, scholarships for girls, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, MUDRA or PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, the flagship schemes of our government are addressing women’s needs and aspirations.

Speaking on India's increased global interaction, PM Modi said that it is an outcome of a "confident approach" and an "open outlook". He noted that in contrast to today, there was "uncertainty and inconsistency" during the Congress-led UPA government when they tried to secure trade deals.

Their economic mismanagement left India unable to negotiate from a position of confidence, they did not lay the environment to bring negotiations to a conclusion. Talks would begin and then break down. In the end, despite prolonged negotiations, very little of real substance was achieved.

PM Modi stated that now the world wants to invest in India because the BJP government has ensured political stability, policy predictability and a reform-oriented approach.

Our reforms helped both our manufacturing and service sectors and encouraged productivity and competitiveness among our MSMEs. As a confident, competitive and fast-growing economy, many nations saw the benefits of pursuing trade agreements with us.



As a result, India now has FTAs with 38 partner nations, an unprecedented milestone in India’s trade history, PM Modi noted.