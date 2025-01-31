Reform, Perform, Transform: PM Modi Spells Out Govt's Mantra as Budget Session of Parliament Begins

New Delhi: As the Budget session is set to commence in the Parliament tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the press, revealing his government’s agenda for the session and reaffirming his commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi stated that it would infuse “new energy and hope” into the nation’s journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“This is the first full Budget of my third term. I can say with full confidence that by 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence, this Budget will instill trust and enthusiasm among the people,” the Prime Minister said. He emphasized that 140 crore Indians will play a crucial role in achieving this vision.

He further invoked the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, expressing hope that the Budget would bring prosperity to the poor and middle class. “I pray to Goddess Lakshmi to shower her blessings on the poor and middle class,” he said.

Further, PM Modi pointed out that, unlike previous years, there had been no foreign interference or attempts to spark a controversy before this session. “Since 2014, every session has seen efforts from abroad to ignite some form of disturbance. But this time, for the first time in ten years, there has been no ‘videshi chingari’ (foreign interference) before the session,” he remarked.

He also revealed the government has listed 16 bills for discussion and passage during this session. PM Modi described them as “historic bills” that would shape the country’s future.

The session will officially begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses at 11 AM. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon, with a subsequent presentation in the Rajya Sabha at 2 PM.