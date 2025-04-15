Refused to Marry, Returned With 13 Fractures: Faridabad Man's Brutal Encounter After Rejecting Proposal Has Internet Talking | Image: X

New Delhi: A man was left with 13 fractures and 17 days in hospital following his brutal encounter with his girlfriend and her family after he refused to marry her.

The incident occurred in Haryana's Faridabad, when the victim, Gulshan, went to the woman's house on the pretext of collecting the Rs 21.5 lakh money he had given her. However, when he arrived, he was attacked by the family members after the woman asked her to marry him and he refused.

“I had gone to get my money back. But I was beaten so badly, I had to flee to save my life," Gulshan told police.

The two got involved in 2019, after the woman became a frequent visitor to his mobile shop, started developing a bond with him.

As per reports, the couple was not legally separated from their spouses and were involved. Reports further suggest that the woman is the mother of a 10-year-old daughter, while the victim has three children.

Oo Ma Goo Turuu Lob: Netizens React

The incident gained traction on netzines, with many saying the man deserved it.

"He deserved it why on earth he was involved with her ..." a user said.

"What's happening here? I'm confused. He got gf and has kids? Is he a widower or divorcee or a cheater?" another commented.