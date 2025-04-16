'Regret Remains': Allahabad HC on Finally Taking Action in 46-Year-Old Rape & Murder Case of 1979; 4 of 5 Accused Dead

Prayagraj: A two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court took action in a 46-year-old rape and murder case of April 1979; four out of the five accused for the crime have already died and so the one remaining, has been asked to surrender.

While deciding the matter, the Allahabad High Court bench has also expressed its regret over the delay in getting justice to the victims of the heinous rape and murder and their families.

Allahabad High Court Takes Action in 46-Year-Old Rape and Murder Case of 1979

A two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, comprising of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Gautam Chowdhary, recently took action in a 46-year-old case of rape and murder, while dealing with pending appeals. In April 1979, an incident of robbery was reported in Batwaha village of Lalitpur, where the five accused, Veer Singh, Gangadhar, Dharmlal, Bandhu and Babu Lal also raped two women, one of them died later; and murdered another woman.

All 4 Accused Sent to Life Imprisonment, Then Released on Bail; 4 Of Them Dead

The five men were found guilty of the heinous rape and murder of the women and were sentenced to life imprisonment four years later in April 1983. However, all the accused were released on bail within ten days of being sentenced, during their appeals' pendency. While on bail, four out of the five accused have died and their appeals were thus declared null and void.

Delivering justice in this 46-year-old case, the Allahabad High Court bench found enough evidence to uphold the that the surviving accused had raped a woman and as per Section 396 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), his conviction for dacoity with murder has also been confirmed.

Ordering the lone surviving accused to surrender immediately and serve his sentence, the court said in its order, “Keeping in mind that heinous nature of offence committed has been duly proven at the trial, the accused appellant deserves of no mercy or leniency on the question of sentencing. Unfortunate as it is, he has remained confined barely for four years after which he was enlarged on bail during pendency of this appeal. The sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the learned court below, is thus confirmed.”

‘Regret Remains… Justice Has To Be Done, Even Though It Is Delayed’: Allahabad HC

Expressing regret on the delay in serving justice in the rape and murder case of 1979, the Allahabad High Court said, “The Court records its regret to the parties in particular and to the society in general that it has taken 42 years for this appeal to be heard. Justice has not been met to the parties, over a very long period of five decades. Four accused/appellants namely - Veer Singh, Gangadhar, Dharmlal and Bandhu have died without justice being met to them. The victims have also been waiting for their turn.”