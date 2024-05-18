Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of circulating ‘edited’ videos of Swati Maliwal which were shot on the day when she alleged that CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar brutally assaulted her at his residence in the national capital.

The BJP alleged that it was done to malign the image of Maliwal. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar. A couple of videos from the chief minister's house have gone viral on social media, one of them showed Maliwal engaging in a heated argument with security personnel, while other showed her being escorted out of the CM's residence in the Civil Lines.

It's Time Kejriwal Speaks on Matter: BJP

Reacting on the assaultgate, Delhi BJP chief said, "Now that the entire Aam Aadmi Party is tarnishing the image of Swati Maliwal, it's time Kejriwal comes forward and speaks on the matter," Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal-led AAP has accused Maliwal of levelling charges against Bibhav at the behest of BJP. AAP alleged that it was a conspiracy to frame Kejriwal in a fake case amid the ongoing elections.

Sachdeva said now that Kejriwal's former PA has been arrested by police, many "dirty pages" of AAP's politics will be exposed.

If the AAP is trying to implicate Maliwal by circulating "edited" videos, it would be better for the Delhi Police to immediately take possession of the complete CCTV footage of the chief minister's residence, Sachdeva said.

He said that the AAP MP is not the first woman leader of the AAP that the party has has defamed. Earlier, they also raised questions about Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi and Richa Pandey who have all left the AAP, Sachdeva added.

